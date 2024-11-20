L-G warns of exemplary punishment to those trying to disrupt peace in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday warned that the law enforcing agencies are keeping an eye on those attempting to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir and they will face exemplary punishment.

Inaugurating the joint edition of Jammu Film Festival and The International Film Festival, he highlighted the interconnect between peace, economic prosperity, and a vibrant cultural environment, including the promotion of film culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha called upon people to remain vigilant against elements aiming to disrupt social harmony and peace.

Advertisement

“Law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring individuals or groups engaging in activities that could endanger the lives of ordinary citizens or hinder India’s progress,” Sinha said.

He urged people to identify such elements and ensure they are brought to justice, emphasizing that exemplary punishment would act as a deterrent.

“I want to warn those who are trying to disrupt normal life or daydreaming of bringing disorder that existed before 2019,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said, “Our law enforcement agencies are monitoring the anti-India elements and separatists’ ecosystem and if they try to put people’s lives in danger or compromise India’s integrity, we will ensure exemplary punishment for them.”

“I believe those who strive for peace are paving the way for a brighter future, reminiscent of the day of independence,” Sinha stated.

“However, those threatening the well-being of society must understand that strict legal action awaits them.”

Referring to a recent trend of misinformation and attempts to create unrest, Sinha reiterated the constitutional rights of individuals while cautioning against the misuse of these freedoms.

“The Constitution guarantees freedom but also imposes reasonable restrictions to maintain order. Any campaign aimed at misleading society will face strict legal consequences,” he warned.

The L-G also called on members of the film industry to recognise their responsibility in shaping societal narratives. “You can guide society on the right path with determination and clarity.