Kumaraswamy to be ‘king’ as BJP, Cong ‘eye’ post-poll alliance with Sources

With the possibility of a hung Assembly looming large over Karnataka, the can play the kingmaker’s role in the state.

Hopeful of winning over 30 seats in the Assembly polls, sources in said on Thursday that party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is now not only going to be the ‘kingmaker’, but is also set to become the ‘king’.

During poll campaigning, Kumaraswamy had claimed that both the national parties — BJP and Congress — will have to come to his doors after the elections.

Sources revealed that after getting reports from the party workers on ground, Kumaraswamy boarded a flight to Singapore and is handling the negotiations from there with the national parties.

They further claimed that the has “decided to go with the Congress as per the wishes of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and his son Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister”.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the bete noire of the Gowda family, will bear the brunt of the alliance as there are all possibilities of honchos asking the Congress to keep him at bay.

National spokesperson Tanveer Ahmad said that both national parties – Congress and BJP – are “trying to reach out” to his party for forging a post-poll alliance.

“Both the national parties are definitely trying to reach out to us… We will take a decision at an appropriate time. Right now, I can tell you that we will take a decision for the betterment of Karnataka,” Ahmad told IANS.

The 89-year-old Deve Gowda, during campaigning, toured the entire state, attended public rallies, gave speeches and appealed to the people that he wants to see his son on the seat of power for the last time. The emotional appeal to the Vokkaliga masses seems to be working for.

Kumaraswamy, who had undergone heart surgery, also toured all across the state for hectic campaigning. He was hospitalised for two days during the campaigning due fatigue and other ailments.

It is, however, to be seen how things shape up on May 13, when the results will be declared.

The BJP is claiming that all exit poll predictions had fallen flat before and no survey could foresee the victories achieved by the BJP.