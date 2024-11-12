KTR seeks Central probe into alleged scam in Congress govt in Telangana

Alleging large-scale corruption by the Congress government in Telangana in AMRUT 2.0 tenders, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a probe calling it the litmus test for BJP’s Central leadership to prove their sincerity.

On Monday, Rao submitted the details of the alleged scam in allotting tenders of AMRUT 2.0, a Central scheme, to the Union Minister for Urban Development Manoharlal Khattar urging him to order an inquiry against those involved. According to him, Sodha Constructions, owned by Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, Sujan Reddy, was allotted a tender worth Rs1,137 crore although it lacked the credentials for handling such a large contract.

“I heard the prime minister saying in Maharashtra that Telangana has become the ATM for Congress and I agree with you that Telangana has indeed become the ATM for Rahul Gandhiji and Congress but what are you doing about it,” Rao asked and went on to allege that this was a prime example of violation of office of profit as well as crony capitalism. He accused the leader of the Opposition of being selective in his criticism of the Adani Group while overlooking the corruption in the Telangana government.

Advertisement

“Will you, or will you not act on the AMRUT scam in Telangana? This will be a litmus test for the BJP leadership in Delhi… Please start an inquiry and cancel the tenders of Rs 8,888 crore worth of work. Not only the brother-in-law (of the chief minister) but even the company of a minister of the Cabinet got the contract. Isn’t this a conflict of interest,” asked Rao.

Citing the silence of the BJP in the matter despite having eight MPs, he alleged that the saffron party is hand in glove with Congress in Telangana. Leave alone speaking up against corruption, BJP leaders, like Bandi Sanjay, came out in support of the Congress government whenever the BRS cornered it on its policies.