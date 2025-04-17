KTR demands inquiry into Kancha Gachibowli case

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday questioned why the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was not ordering an investigation against the Congress-led Telangana dispensation over the Kancha Gachibowli case, even after the Central Empowerment Committee recommended an inquiry by an independent agency.

Rao said, “I am demanding this from the BJP and Prime Minister Modi – if you want to bring out the truth about what this Congress government did wrong, and the guilty should be punished, why are you still silent even after the recommendation of the CEC?

“We have written letters giving all the details to the Reserve Bank of India’s governor, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Central Vigilance Commission, and Central Bureau of Investigation. If the BJP and the Prime Minister do not take any action, we will conclude that you are a party of empty talks, not one that gets things done.”

Criticizing the Prime Minister, Rao pointed out that although he had spoken about the RR tax (Rahul-Revanth tax) in Telangana during the election campaign in April 2024, he has not done anything against Revanth Reddy‘s government. The BRS leader warned that the Prime Minister, too, would be complicit in this sin against the environment and the financial fraud.

He demanded that a high-level probe be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge or by any of the central agencies.

Rao also took a dig at Revanth Reddy, who is currently away to Japan, saying any other self-respecting chief minister would have resigned after being pulled up by the apex court. He also accused the Congress of double standards and said, “They cry foul when ED acts against them, but were silent when CBI was misused under UPA.”

Warning certain police officers for filing cases against those who posted on social media about Kancha Gachibowli, the former minister said if necessary they will approach the court. He said the BRS does not believe in overthrowing governments.

“We want Revanth Reddy to complete his term because then people will never vote for Congress again in the next 20 years,” Rao added.