KTR in freak accident

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had a narrow escape when the campaign vehicle he was riding on suddenly applied brakes and the railing against which he was standing collapsed at Armoor while he accompanied the BRS candidate Jeevan Reddy to file his nomination papers. His personal security officer pulled him back when he lost his balance.

The candidate Jeevan Reddy and former minister Suresh Reddy were also among those who were jolted when the steel railing collapsed and the latter suffered some bruises.

Rao assured every one that he had escaped unhurt and proceeded to Kodangal for another road show in the constituency of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. His sister and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha also spoke to him and posted on social media to assure supporters that he had not suffered any injuries.

“As scary as the video looks he assures me and everyone that he is perfectly fine,” said Kavitha in her post.

Later KTR also posted about the “freak” accident at Armoor and assured that he was well. “I am doing well barring a couple of minor injuries on the leg,” he said.

The BRS held a massive road show at Kodangal, the home turf of Revanth Reddy, the PCC chief with thousands greeting Rao and the roads turning pink with party banners held by supporters.