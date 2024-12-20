KTR gets relief from HC till 30 December

In a relief to BRS working president KT Rama Rao Friday, the Telangana High Court passed an interim order protecting him from arrest till 30 December in the Formula E race scam after he filed a lunch motion petition to quash the proceedings against him following an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought documents from the ACB including the FIR and the details of transactions involving foreign exchange remittance. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy also ordered an inquiry into the ruckus in the state Assembly by BRS MLAs who were protesting against the FIR lodged against the BRS leader.

Appearing for the BRS leader in High Court before the bench of Justice Shravan Kumar, his counsel, CA Sundaram alleged a political vendetta pointing out that the FIR was registered after a delay of 14 months not even a preliminary inquiry took place in between. He argued that the state government had simply stepped in when the sponsor of the Formula E race had backed out.

The former minister had been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy submitted on behalf of the state. Any amount above Rs 10 crore requires sanction but more than Rs 54 crore was given without sanction and concurrence of the finance department. He also mentioned that the Governor had given his sanction only after a preliminary inquiry. While the court passed the interim order shielding him from arrests till 30 December, it said that the investigation shall continue.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly turned into a scene of chaos as BRS MLAs disrupted proceedings to protest against the FIR registered against Rao. At the beginning, the BRS MLAs urged the Speaker for a discussion on the Formula E case before the Bhu Bharathi Bill, but the Speaker said the case was relevant to an individual while the bill was relevant across the state.

The revenue minister started addressing the House but the BRS MLAs resorted to sloganeering. Former finance minister T Harish Rao claimed that KT Rama Rao had enhanced the city’s standing globally and boosted its economy by holding the Formula E race. He alleged that the Congress government was trying to divert attention from the Lagacharla land acquisition and other issues through this false charge against KT Rama Rao. He pushed aside the marshals and stormed into the Well, near the Speaker’s podium while another BRS MLA threw papers at the Speaker.

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was seen gesturing at the Treasury Benches challenging them to meet outside. The Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes during the commotion. The BRS claimed they had finally walked out of the House in protest.