KTR accuses BJP of tricking voters over defunct Cement Corporation of India

Accusing the BJP government of tricking voters in Telangana, BRS working president and former industry minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said the Centre’s plan to sell properties of the now defunct Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad was an evil move.

He warned that the BRS would oppose the sale of CCI at all platforms.

Rao, who had urged the Centre quite a few times in the past when he was a minister, over the reopening of CCI, cited news reports in a post on ‘X’. He wrote that the Centre was disposing of the costly equipment as mere scrap.

“BJP has become synonymous with sale and not trust. The central government’s plan to sell the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad is extremely evil,” said KT Rama Rao in his post.

The CCI plant at Adilabad had catered to the demands of neighbouring Maharashtra and North Telangana. Rao accused the Centre of choosing to sell it, thereby putting the livelihoods of the employees and workers in jeopardy.

The plant had begun operating in April 1984 but became non-operational in 1998. However, it remained a key demand in local politics. Rao accused the BJP of gaining votes in the Lok Sabha polls, 2024, by promising to reopen CCI but going back on its word after elections.

“In view of the demand for cement in the construction sector, the BRS has appealed to the Union Ministers dozens of times to reopen the CCI and protect the workers, but this is a blow to Adilabad.”

He rued that now all the 772 acres of land, the township spread over 170 acres and 48 million limestone reserves were up for sale. He warned that the BRS would continue to protest against this decision and stand by the employees and workers.

“We will continue to protest along with the workers until the central government reverses this ill-advised decision. We will fight to protect the organisation at all costs,” said Rao.