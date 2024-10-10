KTR files defamation suit Tenlangana minister for accusing him of exploiting women

BRS working president KT Rama Rao has filed a defamation suit against Telangana Minister for Forest and Environment Konda Surekha on Thursday in the Nampally court here following her outburst against the former minister accusing him of exploiting women actors and taking drugs.

This is the second defamation suit filed against the minister since Nagarjuna Akkineni had filed a similar suit against her after she held KT Rama Rao responsible for the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The petition against Konda Surekha pleaded that the “acts of the accused in making per se defamatory allegation inter alia are made to injure the reputation of the complainant and to gain cheap publicity by creating sensational news items to further her political agenda”.

It also said she had a “propensity” to make such statements citing a warning by the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha elections this year directing her to choose her words carefully. Rao said the statements of Konda Surekha “greatly affected, destroyed and brought down” his reputation in the estimation of others. The petition pleaded before the court to punish her by taking cognizance of the offence.

Konda Surekha had insinuated that Nagarjuna’s N Convention Centre, which was recently demolished by HYDRAA for violation of the full tank limit zone of the lake, was spared by the previous BRS government. She said KTR was responsible for the divorce of Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitnya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

While the couple denied the allegation, Nagarjuna filed a defamation suit against Konda Surekha.

She had also alleged that KTR was into drugs and had got several actresses habituated to it before blackmailing them.

Accusing him of phone tapping, she said he kept records of their secret conversations and used them against them.

The Congress minister also said several actresses were forced to get married because of him.

When there was widespread condemnation for her slanderous personal attack, Konda Surekha apologised to actor Samanth Ruth Prabhu otherwise kept quiet.