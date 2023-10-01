KTR demands PM should retract his statement on loan waiver

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to lies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, demanded he should retract his statement since the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was the only chief minister to waive crop loans twice despite the pandemic.

Asking the prime minister to show even one BJP chief minister who did the same, the state industry minister said KCR has waived loans worth Rs 37,000 crore and spent Rs 73,000 in crop incentive. He accused the prime minister of waiving the loans of corporates only and serving the interest of his friend Adani while imposing the burden of electricity meters on farmers.

Speaking at a public rally at Peddapalli Rao attacked the prime minister for criticizing the BRS as a family run party. He said, “The BRS is indeed a family party as KCR regards all the four crore people of Telangana as his own family and implements various welfare schemes in their interest.”

He warned the BJP saying none of the BJP candidates would not even get its deposit back if it continues this kind of drama. Rao further said the announcement of a central tribal university came after a delay of nine and half years and blamed the prime minister saying that tribal children were cheated because of this delay.

Taking to X, BRS spokesman Krishaank posted newspaper clippings of both RSS leader Ram Madhav and Rajnath Singh promising to set up a turmeric board before the 2019 general election, while wondering whether the prime minister’s announcement was just an election promise.