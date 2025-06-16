KTR asked to submit his phones by ACB in Formula E race case

After around seven hours of interrogation, the anti-corruption bureau on Monday directed former Telangana minister K T Rama Rao to submit all his phones that were used during the period of organizing the Formula E race by June 18.

The day saw a heavy deployment of police around the area of the ACB headquarters and shutters of a popular café in the vicinity, and the gates of the BRS headquarters were barred to prevent any show of strength by the BRS cadres, particularly after Rao predicted he might be arrested today.

Advertisement

At the end of the interrogation, the ACB officials allowed the former minister to leave their premises, but the day saw a cat and mouse game between the BRS leadership and the government. Earlier in the day, Rao met reporters at Telangana Bhavan and said he might be arrested today.

Advertisement

“Today, I have been summoned. They may arrest me. I went to jail in the past for the sake of Telangana. I am not scared,” he said before leaving for the ACB office.

Apprehending trouble, Hyderabad Police shut down a popular café in the Banjara Hills area as well as the BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, to prevent antsy party supporters from gathering in the vicinity. The police enforced prohibitory orders in the area. Niloufer Café, a prominent eatery which enjoys massive footfall, was forced to shut down its shutters temporarily.

The gates to the BRS headquarters were locked despite objections from the BRS leaders. Police also barricaded the roads to the ACB headquarters, restricting access. Only the vehicle carrying KT Rama Rao and his advocate was allowed to enter the premises of the ACB.

After seven hours of interrogation, Rao returned to his party office, where senior leader T Harish Rao hugged him and the supporters mobbed him. There were even fireworks as the cadres celebrated around him and Rao addressed them.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, he said, “ACB inquiry was like a daily serial. They call me, then make me sit for hours and proceed to ask the same questions due to pressure from the top.” He further said that Reddy seemed to have taken offence after Rao called him “howla”. Howla in Hyderabadi lingo means ‘fool’.

Several cases were slapped on him for using the term against the chief minister and the BRS leader said he was not scared even if 1400 cases were lodged against him. Meanwhile, the Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala took a swipe at Rao, saying he was trying to emulate Revanth Reddy and go to jail so that he could become the next chief minister.