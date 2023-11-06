KSU protest march turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram, many injured

A protest march organised by Kerala Students Union (KSU) to state Higher Education Minister R Bindhu’s official residence here on Monday over the alleged election sabotage at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur turned violent.

Tension prevailed in Thiruvananthapuram for an hour after KSU activists clashed with police. The protest, alleging the minister’s role in the union election controversy at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, turned violent after the police tried to stop the march near Bindhu’s house.

When KSU activists tried to overturn the police barricade, the police fired water cannons and resorted to lathicharge. Many KSU activists, including women workers, were injured in the lathicharge.

KSU activists alleged that police resorted to lathicharge without any provocation from their part. One woman worker’s nose was injured while another activist suffered a head injury in the police action.

The KSU announced a state-wide education bandh on Tuesday to mark their protest against the police action that left several activists injured.

The Congress leaders alleged that the police attacked the KSU activists who were leading the march peacefully.