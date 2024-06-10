Satnami community’s protest turns violent in Chhattisgarh

The Satnami community’s protests in Balodabazar turned violent on Monday, leading to widespread damage and clashes with police.

Demonstrators set on fire the Collectorate and SP Office, vandalized vehicles parked at the Collectorate, and engaged in stone-pelting.

The unrest followed the desecration of a sacred symbol of the Satnami community, the Jaitkham, near Giroudpuri Dham.

Earlier, on the night of May 15, the Jaitkham near Baghini cave in Manakoni settlement, roughly 5-km from Giroudpuri Dham, was damaged.

This act of desecration outraged the Satnami community, leading to a prolonged protest at Dussehra Ground near the Collectorate..

Tensions escalated on Monday when protestors accused the police of shielding the real culprits. Although three individuals were arrested in connection with the vandalism, the community insists they are innocent.

The situation deteriorated as protestors, frustrated by the perceived inaction, turned violent. They besieged the Collectorate and the District Panchayat office, vandalizing vehicles and setting parts of the buildings on fire. During the chaos, police and protestors clashed, resulting in injuries on both sides.

The violent protests trapped around 150 people inside the Collectorate, who were later safely evacuated by police. Several government documents and over a dozen vehicles, including fire brigade trucks, were destroyed in the blaze and vandalism.

The Satnami community is now demanding a CBI investigation into the desecration incident. Despite heightened security and barricades, the protestors managed to breach the Collectorate premises, leading to the extensive damage observed.

The Satnami community uses the term “Jaitkham” to describe a tall, white-flagged pole symbolizing their sect. The largest Jaitkham, standing at 77 meters, is located in Giroudpuri and is taller than the Qutub Minar.

The local administration is now assessing the damage and is taking measures to prevent further violence, while community leaders are calling for justice and a thorough investigation into the desecration of their sacred site.