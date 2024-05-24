Moderate to light rainfall expected across Kerala; cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued a forecast for moderate rainfall in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram on Friday. Light rainfall is anticipated in the remaining districts of Kerala.

According to the latest update from the authority, “Moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, while light rainfall is likely at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on X that a well-marked low pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression as of 5:30 AM today.

“Likely to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclone over east-central BoB by the 25 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclone by 25 evening,” IMD said.

The IMD further added, “Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.”

In the meantime, Thiruvananthapuram has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past several days, leading to significant surges in local rivers and raising concerns of potential flooding. The city has been dealing with waterlogging due to continuous downpours since May 18.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rains in Kerala’s Ernakulam and Thrissur districts and an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The Kerala Chief Minister’s office has advised residents to avoid venturing into the sea due to expected strong winds and adverse weather conditions. The public is urged to stay vigilant against potential hazards such as flash floods, urban waterlogging, and landslides. Those living in vulnerable housing conditions should be particularly cautious and ready to evacuate if necessary.

Heavy rains can create hazards, including flash floods, urban waterlogging, and landslides. Residents, particularly those in unsealed houses or houses with weak roofs, should exercise caution. If danger is imminent, contact authorities and evacuate to safe places.

On May 23, the IMD announced a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 204.5 mm) for Kerala and Mahe, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) expected on May 24. Although rain has lessened in many areas, the situation remains critical. (ANI)

According to the IMD, recorded rainfall up to 100 mm in the last 24 hours on May 20, over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Met subdivisions.