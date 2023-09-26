Krishna Janmabhoomi: SC to hear plea challenging HC order transferring to itself all cases

The Supreme Court will hear on October 3 a challenge to the Allahabad High Court order transferring to itself all the cases relating to Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute from District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Posting the matter for hearing on October 3, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul heading a bench also comprising Justice Sudhansu Dhulia sought to know the urgency of the matter.

The bench also noted that it has not passed any order staying the high court’s decision.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that various civil suits are pending and as the matter is pending before the top court, no bench was being constituted by the Allahabad High Court.

Advocate Jain appeared for Bhagwan Shrikishna Virajman.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has approached the top court challenging Allahabad High Court’s order to transfer all the petitions relating to alleged disputed land.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the registrar of Allahabad High Court to give details of the suits that are being dealt with in the court relating to a land dispute between Mathura’s Krishna Janambhoomi – the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah