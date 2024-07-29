Kollywood to come to a standstill from Nov 1; Dhanush faces music

Concerned over the need to rationalise the astronomical salary of artistes and technicians besides the lack of screen space for small budget movies, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has decided to suspend new projects from August 15 and stop all film shoots from November 1.

Actor Dhanush, basking in the box office success of his 50th movie ‘Rayan’ has earned the wrath of the council and theatre owners association. The national award winning film star, son in law of superstar Rajinikanth, is accused of not giving dates to many producers despite taking hefty amounts as advance. This has forced the council and other associations to pass a resolution against him.

“Since actor Dhanush has received advance from many producers, those planning to start the shoot of any new project with the film star are requested to consult the TFPC,” read a resolution adopted at the joint meeting of the TFPC, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Multiplex Owners Association and Film Distributors Association.

Advertisement

In 2023, Sri Thenandal Films accused Dhanush of having taken advance but not coming for the shoot. A revelation of how Kollywood works, this comes as a shock to the fans of the star.

The conduct of artistes and technicians also came in for severe criticism for acting in contravention of prior commitments made to producers by taking advance but working in fresh projects.

“This pushes a film producer into huge financial loss,” another resolution bemoaned adding that henceforth anyone who had received advance should complete the project before moving to a fresh one.

On releasing new films on OTT platforms, the meeting decided unanimously that there should be a mandatory 8 week bar movies, from the date of theatre release, particularly those of prominent stars. OTT release continues to be an issue for multiplexes and theatre owners as well as film distributors.

The TFPC is working on drafting new rules and regulations to facilitate screen space for many movies which are not getting theatres.

“It has been decided unanimously to stop new film projects from August 16, till the new rules come into force. Hence, it is requested to inform and complete all ongoing ventures before October 30 so that film shoots and everything related to film production will come to a halt from November 1. This is necessary to rationalise the ever increasing salary of artistes and technicians, other expenses, and also to restructure the film industry,” said a resolution.