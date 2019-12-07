In spate of rape incidents being reported from all quarters every day, this one comes from Kolkata’s Garden Reach area where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped after she was locked up in the bathroom of a building, police said on Friday.

A 19-year-old man, who is the neighbor of the survivor, was arrested by the police. The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor’s mother, a senior officer said.

“The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act,” said police.

Further investigation is on and the medical examination report of the girl is awaited, police said.