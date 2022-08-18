Kolhapur Airport to get a new terminal building by March 2023

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of developing a new terminal at Kolhapur airport to enhance the capacity considering the surge in passenger traffic growth at the airport.

The development project includes the construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of the existing runway, an extension of the runway, and the construction of a new apron and isolation bay.

The airport has been identified for RCS operations under the UDAN scheme and is presently connected to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Tirupati.

The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4000 sqm and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the Terminal will be equipped with all modern passenger amenities.

The building will be a Four-Star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of local culture & heritage.

The big archways at the front façade of the new terminal building are influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, and Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city.

Kolhapur Airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity & world-class facilities by 31st March 2023 The World-class terminal to enhance connectivity & boost the tourism industry of the region Read here: https://t.co/SMl3G4DOJS pic.twitter.com/iPGD1qgQKK — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 18, 2022

More than 60% of the work for the extension of the terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by 31st March 2023. Work on upgrading the airside facilities is completed.

Apart from this, a new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater for future traffic growth. A parking area with a capacity of 110 cars, and 10 buses are also part of the development activities.

Kolhapur city is situated on the banks of the Panchganga river and is surrounded by Sahyadri mountain ranges. It is a city known for its historical forts, temples and royal places of erstwhile royals.

Kolhapur is one of the most agriculturally advanced districts in Maharashtra and is known for being a leading district in the agro-based industry. It is also a front runner for manufacturing engineering products, refined sugar and textiles.

The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting the tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities.