Kiren Rijiju announces India’s plan to set up Antarctic research station

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju announced India’s plan to set up an Antarctic research station, Maitri-II, as India successfully hosted the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM-46) and the 26th Committee on Environmental Protection (CEP-26) from May 20-30 in Kochi.

The ATCM-46 was held with the overarching theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a Sanskrit phrase that means one Earth, one family, one future. This resonates deeply with the Antarctic Treaty System, which promotes peace, scientific cooperation, and the preservation of Antarctica for mankind.

ATCM-46 was inaugurated by Mr Rijiju, Ambassador Pavan kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs and other dignitaries. Ambassador Pankaj Saran, former Deputy Adviser to the National Security Board, was elected as the Chair of the 46th ATCM.

Advertisement

Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Head of the Indian delegation (host country), informed the gathering that India will soon be submitting comprehensive environmental evaluations for establishing Maitri-II.

“The successful hosting of the 46th ATCM and 26th CEP in India underscores our collective resolve to safeguard Antarctica’s unique ecosystems and promote global environmental sustainability. Through dialogue, cooperation, and concerted action, we can ensure that Antarctica remains a beacon of peace, science, and environmental protection for generations to come,” he said.

The ATCM and CEP are crucial global forums for Antarctic affairs convened annually that set collective and concerted dialogue and action towards preserving one of Earth’s most pristine and fragile ecosystems. An additional working group discussed the development of a tourism framework for the southern white continent this year.