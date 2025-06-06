Khunti’s silent emergency: Jharkhand district confronts surge in tribal teen parenthood

In Jharkhand’s tribal heartland, an unspoken crisis is quietly taking root—teenagers, many of them still in school and unmarried, are becoming parents. This emerging social emergency in Khunti has triggered alarm bells across the administration, with the district now witnessing an urgent scramble to stem a rising tide of underage parenthood.

A recent report on “unwed teen mothers” served as a wake-up call. In response, the Khunti district administration, in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit and Child in Need Institute (CINI), convened a day-long consultation at the DRDA auditorium. Bringing together officials from child welfare, Panchayati Raj institutions, NGOs, and block-level functionaries, the consultation aimed to shape a multi-layered strategy to combat early parenthood.

At the centre of this emerging strategy is education. “We are identifying vulnerable children and linking them back to school, while also creating safer environments for them,” said Tanushree Sarkar, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who is spearheading the district’s coordinated response. “Without a holistic approach, the problem will only deepen.”

Dr Shishir Kumar Singh, a senior official from the Panchayati Raj department, stressed the importance of restoring family discipline and educational continuity. “The further children drift from classrooms, the closer they come to social pitfalls,” he said, urging collective vigilance from households and local governance units alike.

But what is unfolding in Khunti is not merely an administrative concern—it reflects a deeper societal breakdown. Naim Khan, aide to MP Kalicharan Munda, pointed to the twin scourges of substance abuse and absentee guardianship. “Thirteen-year-old boys are found intoxicated in isolated grazing fields. Who is watching over them? Who is guiding them?” he asked.

Former state education minister Geetashree Oraon did not mince words. “This is a collective failure of governance, parenting, and community leadership,” she said. According to Oraon, traditional social norms—particularly the practice of Dhokua, where young tribal couples cohabit informally—have further complicated the issue. “Girls are becoming mothers instead of becoming skilled, independent individuals. We need community-level interventions—skill-building, awareness drives, and above all, presence.”

While efforts to curb child marriage have seen some success in tribal pockets like the Manjhi-dominated Murhu block, dismantling customary practices like Dhokua remains a more complex task. “Unless gram sabhas begin to take ownership of social reforms, administrative measures alone won’t suffice,” said a district official who requested anonymity.

As part of the evolving roadmap, special focus is being placed on orphans and unsupervised adolescents. The administration aims to reconnect these children to school, healthcare, and basic protection services — recognising that education is the strongest deterrent to both exploitation and premature adulthood.

The matter has now gained traction at the state level. The Jharkhand State Child Protection Commission has flagged Khunti as a zone of serious concern—not for extremism or trafficking, as in the past—but for teen pregnancies. Reports have been sought from all districts, with Khunti at the centre of what one official called “a new kind of emergency.”

Experts warn that if not addressed swiftly and sensitively, the crisis could set Khunti back by a generation. Once infamous for Left-wing extremism, opium fields, and human trafficking, Khunti today finds itself battling a quieter, more insidious challenge—one that creeps into homes, traditions, and identities.

“We fought child trafficking when our girls were taken away,” Oraon reflected. “Today, they’re becoming mothers at 15. Will we wait again for the crisis to spiral, or act while we still can?”