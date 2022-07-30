Khattar wants states to break drug trafficking network jointly

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday, said that the drug menace can be curbed if the law enforcement agencies of different states work in tandem with mutual coordination.

Speaking at the regional conference on drug trafficking today, Khattar underlined the need for a joint fight to break the drug trafficking network. “If one state police take strict action against drug peddlers and those involved in illegal drug trafficking, then these drug dealers and peddlers shift to neighbouring states. The network of drug dealers is spread all over the country. This problem can be curbed if the law enforcement agencies of different states work untidily with mutual coordination,” he said.

The CM said over 200 NDPS Act cases are registered in Haryana every month. “Till 30 June, 1913 cases were registered in the state in which 2661 accused were arrested. Also, till June 2022, around Rs 32 Crore recovered from 253 drug smugglers has been seized and the process of confiscation of property worth Rs 13 Crore is going on,” he shared.

Khattar said under the NDPS Act, 142 drug de-addiction centres have been opened in the state. Apart from these, mental health and drug de-addiction wards have been opened in all government medical colleges. De-addiction centres are also being opened in civil hospitals in every district of the state. So far these centres have been opened in 13 districts.

The CM said the state government has constituted the Haryana State Drug Prevention Committee to identify, treat and financially rehabilitate drug addicts and bring them back into the mainstream of society. This committee will also work to make people aware by doing research about the social, economic, health and other harms caused by drugs, he added.