Khattar sets at rest speculations over rift with JJP, says alliance intact

Amid speculation over the continuance of the alliance between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the BJP-JJP alliance will continue in the state as there was no rift between the two partners.

Reacting to a question regarding the rift in the BJP-JJP alliance, the Haryana chief minister said the alliance was forged keeping in view public welfare, and it will continue to do so. No change has been made, he affirmed while addressing a press conference.

Playing down reports of differences in the ruling combine, Khattar said, “We hold individual meetings with them (JJP ministers). We also hold departmental-level meetings (with JJP ministers). There is no problem in the alliance.”

“We (BJP and JJP) needed to forge the alliance in 2019, although we both had contested the polls separately. An understanding was reached between the two and Independents also extended their support. At present, 58-59 MLAS are supporting the government,” he added.

On Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb’s recent meetings with six independent legislators supporting the saffron party, the CM said the party organisation works differently than the government. Those in the organisation have to consider the upcoming polls.”

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance was forged to run a stable government in the state.

He said he has been hearing news of the BJP and the JJP parting ways in the media for the last three years, but the alliance is stronger and there are no cracks in it.

Chautala said both the parties are willing to contest the next Assembly and Parliamentary polls in alliance. “If anyone has changed their mind, we can’t do anything. If any bitterness emerges between two sides, we will happily get separated,” he added.

The speculations over the BJP-JJP alliance started after the saffron party’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb claimed this week that Prem Lata, wife of former Union minister Birender Singh, will win the next Assembly poll from Uchana Kalan constituency in the Jind district.

In 2019, as JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala won the seat by defeating Prem Lata of the BJP with a margin of 47452 votes. Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency falls under the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

When the two parties were not alliance partners in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Brijendra Singh won from Hisar Lok Sabha seat with the margin of 314068 votes by defeating Dushyant Chautala of the JJP.

Chautala maintains Uchana is his ‘karmabhoomi’ (working place) and he will contest the next poll from there.