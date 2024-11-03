“Politically motivated”: Congress’ Priyank Kharge slams BJP over waqf notice row

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a row over waqf notice to farmers and dubbed the allegations ‘politically motivated.”

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, ” This is nothing but politically motivated. I want to ask the BJP, during their tenure, did Waqf Board shut its doors? Was it shut? There was nothing happening during the BJP tenure. They say one thing and do another.”

On November 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a strict directive to officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues, emphasising that no disturbances should be caused to the farmers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The directive came after a high-level meeting involving senior officials from the Revenue Department, Minority Welfare Department, and the Waqf Board.

Priyank Kharge further linked BJP’s allegations to the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and bypolls, noting that the issue will be over after the elections.

“When Bommai was CM, he said, ‘You are doing great disservice by watching God’s property being taken’ about waqf. The day the by-polls and Maharashtra polls will be over, this issue will be dead. ” Kharge added.

This came following a political row erupted in Karnataka after BJP alleged that the Waqf Board had claimed farmers’ land in the state.

Earlier, Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s orders of immediate withdrawal of waqf notice to farmers, saying that it is just an “eyewash” to win the local elections.

Speaking to ANI, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “Now, you’ve given the order to withdraw the notices. But still, in the gazette, it is only Waqf’s property. So this is not a solution at all. I will immediately request CM Siddaramaiah to withdraw the 1974 gazette. Otherwise, it is just an eyewash to win the local elections. This will not bring any relief to the farmers.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader Nagaraj Yadav backed Siddaramaiah for his decision and accused the BJP of politicising the issue.