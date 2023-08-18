Khattar mandates reservation in promotion of Class I, II officers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday mandated implementation of reservation in the promotion of Class I and II officers.

This decision comes after the CM’s meeting with Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Krishan Lal Panwar and cooperation minister Banwari Lal. About 55 officers from Class I and II also attended the meeting.

An official spokesperson said the state government has subsequently issued official orders to implement this directive. “With this development, officers belonging to both Class I and II will be promoted in accordance with the reservation policies. This chief minister’s proactive step underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering a more equitable and just work environment,” he said.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Scheduled Castes, Panwar lauded the efforts of chief minister for this historic and progressive decision. He said the move marks a departure from the past, where a ban on the promotion of Class I and II officers for Scheduled Castes was in effect since the formation of United Punjab in 1968.

A delegation of about 55 officers representing various departments and hailing from diverse districts had met the chief minister to articulate their aspirations, and their voices have been heard through this affirmative policy change.

Panwar said a letter to this effect from the state government clearly delineates the importance of prioritizing scheduled castes in the promotion process for both Class I and II officers.