Khattar cautions youth against misuse of social media

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday cautioned youth against the misuse of social media.

Interacting with youngsters in the age group between 24 and 25 through audio as a part of the ongoing “CM ki Vishesh Charcha programme, Khattar said social media is useful, but some mischievous individuals use it to spread negativity.

“It is important to avoid falling into their traps and not deviate from the right path,” he added.

The CM emphasised the role of government schemes such as Digital India and Skill India as stepping stones to a better future, encouraging the youth to capitalize on these opportunities.

Khattar urged the youth to adopt a positive and open-minded approach to challenges. “We should believe that nothing is difficult; instead, we should face it as a challenge and confront it, only then can we achieve success,” he said.

“Challenges will come in life, but one must overcome those obstacles to move forward. In this age group, drugs and other wrong habits do attract the youngsters but one must avoid it by following the right direction with a positive approach and should also inspire others towards a positive direction,” the CM said.

Encouraging the younger generation, Khattar highlighted the vital balance between time and financial pursuits, emphasising the significance of acknowledging time as an invaluable resource alongside monetary goals.

He also advocated the youth to incorporate yoga and meditation practices into daily routines to foster mental and physical well-being. He said staying engaged in meaningful work is vital for both personal and professional growth, serving as a deterrent to negative thoughts.