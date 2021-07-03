The hill state of Uttarakhand has got a brand new chief minister in the form of Pushkar Singh Dhami who has replaced Tirath Singh Rawat.

Tirath Singh Rawat on late Friday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11.15 p.m. He was accompanied by Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dhami, a two time MLA, was elected new chief minister of the hilly state in a meeting of the BJP’s legislative party in Dehradun.

The election was held in the presence of central observers — Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party national general secretary D Purandeswari. BJP in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam was also present in the meeting.

The 45-year-old Khatima constituency MLA from the Udham Singh Nagar district has worked in different positions in the RSS’ students wing ABVP for many years. He has also served as the president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms.

Tirath Singh Rawat on late Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Rawat was a Lok Sabha member from Garhwal, and as per the rules, needed to be sworn in as an elected MLA within six months of taking over as the Chief Minister.

Rawat was supposed to get himself elected to the state Assembly before September 10 to remain in the office which could not happen due to the provision of Representation of the People Act, 1951, which says that bypolls cannot be held if the remainder of the term in house relation to the vacancy is less than a year.

The Election Commission has also decided not to hold any election due to the Covid pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)