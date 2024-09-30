Kharge’s ‘distasteful’ remark: War of words between BJP & Congress

A war of words erupted Monday between the BJP and Congress, a day after grand old party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge’s said that ”he would die only after removing PM Modi”.

Top ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and senior BJP functionaries slammed the Congress president for “unnecessarily dragging PM Narendra Modi into his personal health matters”. The remarks show the hate and fear Congress and its leaders have for the prime minister, they charged.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s health deteriorated while addressing a rally yesterday. He said I will remain alive until PM Modi is removed (from power). I pray to god that Mallikarjun Kharge lives for 125 years and PM Modi remains the PM for 125 years…,” Rajnath Singh said during an election rally in Haryana.

The Home Minister wrote in a post on ‘X’ , ”Yesterday, the Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power.” “It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have for PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly,” he added. Shah further prayed for a long and healthy life for Mr Kharge.

“As for the health of Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said. The scathing statement from the Home Minister came a day after Kharge, while addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir, said he is 83-year-old but won’t die until Modi is removed from power.

In retaliation, Kharge advised the Home Minister to focus on serious issues like Manipur and the caste census. “Home Minister Amit Shah should pay attention to serious issues like Manipur, Census and caste census,” Kharge remarked, further stating that , “A survey conducted by your own government says that 92 per cent of the workers cleaning urban sewers and septic tanks come from SC, ST, OBC categories.”

Yesterday, speaking in an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress chief said, “I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also castigated Kharge’s remark. In a post on X, she wrote,”Aptly said, Union HM Amit Shah. The leadership of Congress never loses any opportunity to display their hate towards PM Modi. This speech of Mallikarjun Kharge is one such instance. We join in praying for the long life of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. We wish he lives to see Viksit Bharat India@2047.”

In Begusarai, Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “…Narendra Modi will remain in the hearts of people for thousands of years, no matter who lives or dies…”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told a news agency, “…Kharge ji will return to election campaigning after he fell slightly ill…The Home Minister should focus on his work and also Manipur…”

”Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks were not distasteful but patriotic,’ said Congress’ national spokesperson Pawan Khera . He stated, “Congress doesn’t hate PM Modi, but loves India,” and called for a nation free from his ideology.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Congress president and enquired about his health.

Kharge reportedly suffered a “syncopal attack” during the rally and almost fainted. He was helped by his security and other leaders present at the stage.He was in J and K, campaigning for the assembly elections. The third and last phase of voting will take place tomorrow.