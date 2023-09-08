Khargea not invited for dinner to be hosted by President Murmu

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has not been invited for dinner to be hosted by President on Saturday.

Sources at Kharge’s office told IANS, “He has not been invited for dinner to be hosted by the President till now (Friday morning).”

Earlier on Wednesday, a Congress source had said that many Union ministers and chief ministers have been invited for the dinner to be hosted by the President, but Kharge was not sent an invite.

He had also said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was invited for the dinner.

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India’s Presidency this year.