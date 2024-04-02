Kharge to launch Delhi Cong campaign for LS polls

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday announced that its national president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch the door-to-door distribution campaign of party’s guarantee cards for the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

Lovely said that the program will be attended by all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress.

The Delhi Congress chief said Kharge in the ‘save democracy’ rally organised by the INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan on March 31 had announced that the party will implement Rahul Gandhi’s five ‘Nyay’ Guarantees promised during his Bharat Jodo Nyay rally to give “justice” to 95 per cent population in the country like youth, women, workers and farmers.

Lovely said the Congress would implement all its promises, unlike the “empty” rhetorics of the BJP.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, he said, “The authoritarian BJP Government had only precipitated price rise and unemployment, but the Congress would implement all its guarantees, which would benefit the people sidelined by it.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress drew a blank.