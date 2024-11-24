Kharge to hold Oppn meeting to discuss strategy for Winter Session of Parl

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of the parties from the INDIA bloc to discuss strategy for the Winter Session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will convene the meeting in his office in Parliament House at 10 am on Monday, party sources said.

Notably, earlier in the day, the Congress raised the indictment of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani and the situation in Manipur in the all-party meeting convened by the Central government ahead of the Session.

Talking to reporters, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who attended the meeting, said that the party raised the indictment of Adani and the situation in Manipur.

Notably, Leader of Opposition in the Lower House Rahul Gandhi demanded Adani’s immediate arrest after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicted him and others for alleged bribery.

In Manipur, the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state on May 3 last year have continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

Congress president Kharge had claimed that the BJP-led government in Manipur and the Centre failed in restoring peace and normalcy in the northeastern state.