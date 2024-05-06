Kharge slams Modi for hate speeches seeking to malign Rahul’s image

The president of Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge today came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘hate speeches’ seeking to malign the image of Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a public rally in Malda today, Mr Kharge said: “Narendra Modi said Pakistan would help Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister of India. Why Pakistan? You will make Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, the people of the country will elect Congress projecting Rahul Gandhi as PM.

Modi always speaks nonsense to mislead the people. It is hate speech.” “Narendra Modi, who is dangerous for the country, asks about Congress and its contribution to the country. Modi does not admit what the Congress has done,” Mr Kharge said. Citing an example, he asked: “Who introduced MGNREGA in the interests of the people. Can you admit it?” “What have you done? You are inducting leaders from other political parties. The BJP has invented a big washing machine to clean the whole body of a man, who is totally corrupt,” Mr Kharge said. Mr Kharge showcased the Congress’s ‘five justice’ election agenda and claimed that Rs 1 lakh will be transfer to every woman’s bank accounts every year.

Mr Kharge said that the Congress would generate massive employment if it comes to power. “Those present here are all Congress workers. I wish to say one thing to both the BJP and TMC men, who are listening to me from outside, you will not come to power in the Centre,” he added. Notably, today was the last date of campaigning in Malda as the third phase of polls will be held in Maldah (Uttar) and Maldah (Dakshin) on 7 May. Significantly, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today joined two Road Shows in Malda district for his party candidates. Yesterday, film star Dev, who is also contesting candidate from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, joined a roadshow in South Malda for the TMC candidate.

