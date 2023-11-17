Kharge slams Modi for dividing SC community

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to divide the Dalit community, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed him saying that with two-third majority the BJP could have straight away brought an Ordinance and implement the sub-catogorisation of SC reservation for Madigas but promised to form only a committee with an eye at polls.

The Congress is trying to get the entire Scheduled Caste votes in its kitty but the BJP has upset its applecart by promising to look into the demand of sub categorization of the SC reservation. In a bid to woo the numerically strong Madigas, the Prime Minister promised to look into their demand for sub-categorisation since the Malas who are also Dalits have primarily benefited from reservation though they are less in number.

“Whether it is Malas or Madigas, all will get their rights; we don’t believe in trampling on others to benefit another community. We are the ones who made the Constitution to ensure everybody has equal rights…This type of people provoke the public but says that we should be united…Why are you saying that you will form committee. You have two-third majority, bring out an Ordinance and implement it. Didn’t we do the same during formation of Telangana,” said the Congress president after releasing the Congress manifesto.

Advertisement

Kharge slammed both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working together to defeat the Congress. “Prime Minister Modi’s voice has turned feeble against KCR and even KCR who went to Maharashtra to expand his party has gone easy on Modi… even if Modi and KCR together try their best Congress is coming to power because people have understood the scams here,” he said.

He also warned the Congress leaders that they must implement the six poll guarantees after coming to power. Otherwise the High Command will consider a change in chief minister’s post.

“All the decisions to implement the six guarantees should be taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the new Congress government. If you don’t do it, then we will say ‘You are not able to do it, get someone else,’” warned Kharge. The Congress in its manifesto promised uninterrupted free power for 24 hours.

Apart from six guarantees, the Congress manifesto Abhaya Hastam has promises galore including 10 gms gold and Rs one lakh during marriage for girls. The party also promised that all vacant teacher posts will be filled within six months. Auto rickshaw drivers will get financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year and young girls above the age of 18 will get electric scooters for higher education.