Kharge on T1 mishap: Shoddy infrastructure gave in to graft, criminal negligence

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took the BJP-led Central government to task on the collapse of the canopy of Delhi Airport Terminal 1 saying “corruption and criminal negligence” were responsible for the collapse of the “shoddy” infrastructure

One dead and several others were injured in the tragic incident on Friday early morning.

In a post on X, the Congress president said, “Corruption and criminal negligence are responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of the Modi government.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse, Jabalpur airport roof collapse, abysmal condition of Ayodhya’s new roads, Ram Mandir leakage, cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, 13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 and 2024, Pragati Maidan tunnel submerging, Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat are some stark instances which expose the tall claims by (Narendra) Modi ji and BJP of creating world-class infrastructure.”

“On March 10th, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Airport T1, he called himself ‘Doosri mitti ka insaan…’All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before elections,” he said.

The Congress chief further said, “Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a corrupt, inept, and selfish government.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Delhi Airport Terminal 1, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March, today had its roof collapse resulting in the tragic death of a cab driver. The question is whether the Prime Minister will take responsibility for this poor construction work and this corrupt model.”

Earlier in the day, in the wake of the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inspected the site.

“We are committed to providing compensation to the family of the deceased and to those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is closely monitoring the situation and has assured us of full support. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unfortunate event,” he said.