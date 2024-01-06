Kharge launches logo, tagline of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched the logo and tagline–‘Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak’ of the party’s forthcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and said the party will raise the issues concerning to the public through the yatra.

The party chief also released a teaser besides sticker campaign of the yatra, in presence of party’s general secretary in-charge of organization KC Venugopal and general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh. The anthem of the yatra, which will cover 6,700 km in 66 days in 15 states spread across 110 districtswill be released on December 12.

The yatra-led by party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to kick off from Manipur’s Imphal on January 14 and conclude in Maharashtra.

Addressing his maiden press conference of this year, Kharge said,“Through Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we will raise issues related to the public. We will create public awareness on issues related to inflation, unemployment, farmers, increasing gap between rich and poor, and caste census. Rahul ji will talk to various sections of the society, organizations and discuss solutions to their problems.”

This yatra is not only a platform to convey one’s views to the public but also to listen to the voices of the public and their problems, he added.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha while referring to the recent Winter Session of Parliament further said, “When we tried to raise issues related to the public, the government did not allow us to speak. This is the first time in the history of the country, when 146 MPs (from Opposition) were suspended. Therefore, through this yatra we will go to the people to express our views.”

The Congress chief informed that all the leaders from the INDIA alliance parties have been invited to join the yatra.

Kharge also accused the ruling dispensation of misusing the Central probe agencies like-CBI and ED to intimidate the Opposition.

“Openly in the country, the BJP is misusing ED, CBI, IT department and small agencies against Opposition leaders. If any person (from the Opposition) against whom there is any case, if they join BJP then becomes clean. (Amit) Shah has a very big dry clean factory,” he said.

In response to a question on the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, Kharge said, “I have received the invitation. I will make a decision on that very soon.”

On appointing convenor of the INDIA alliance, the Congress chief categorically said, “It is a matter of 10 to 15 days. We are working unitedly.”

Asked about how many seats Congress would contest in the Lok Sabha polls, “Already in 500 seats, we have finalised parliament observers, today they will be announced.They will go and assess in each parliamentary constituency. INDIA alliance is there, when negotiation will be held in each state, then the exact number will come out.”