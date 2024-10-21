Kharge holds CEC meet to discuss names for Maha polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) to discuss the name of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary in charge Organisation KC Venugopal, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole were also present during the meeting held at the party headquarters here. The meeting deliberated on the names of candidates to be released for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Earlier, the state Congress chief said, “We will take forward the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. We will contest on all 288 Assembly seats. MVA will form the government in Maharashtra.”

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that the Congress, Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) led- MVA released a chargesheet against the the BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, aptly titled Gaddarancha Panchnama.”

The MVA in its chargesheet accused the ruling dispensation of corruption. The Opposition also alleged that under the Mahayuti government, farmers are “deprived” of guaranteed prices and crop issues in the state.

The assembly polls would see a direct contest between the Mahayuti alliance and MVA alliance. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 Assembly constituencies. Elections to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on 20th November. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November along with Jharkhand.