Kharge discusses 2024 poll preparedness with Congress’ Bihar unit

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday convened a meeting of the senior leaders from the party’s Bihar unit here, and reviewed the preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting chaired by Kharge at the Congress headquarters, in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary of organisation KC Venugopal was in continuation of the party’s series of state reviews in view of the general elections. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and party’s state in-charge Mohan Prakash, among others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed at length the preparations related to the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar is as per the expectations of the people of the state,” Kharge said after the meeting.

The Congress chief said for the progress, prosperity and peace of Bihar, every worker of the party is ready to reach out to the people and live up to their aspirations.

The Bihar Congress president said, “We will discuss seat sharing during the Congress National Alliance Committee meet on December 29.”

Notably, the maiden meeting of the newly-constituted National Alliance Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held here last week. The meeting decided that it will take the decision on a seat sharing formula only after holding deliberations with the party’s state units.

Several parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have already stressed the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The INDIA is an umbrella group of the Opposition parties formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Kharge held discussions with the party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, regarding the general elections.

In a post on X, the Congress chief while apprising about his meetings, said, “People of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh want change and their voices heard, and they conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress party and allies are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”

“We hope to see full statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a state at the earliest,” he added.