Kharge calls out govt’s double standards citing Choksi case

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today sharply attacked the government for fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi’s removal from the Interpol database of Red Corner Notices even as he accused the government of targeting Opposition leaders through the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

“ED-CBI for opposition leaders, but release from Interpol for ‘our Mehul Bhai’ of Modi ji! When Parliament can be stalled for “best friend”, So the “old friend” who had absconded 5 years ago, Well how to refuse him help? Thousands of crores of the country drowned, and “Na Khane Dunga” became a unique phrase!,” Kharge tweeted, adding ”we demand JPC” into the Adani issue.

He said the government should not hold democracy to ransom to save ”the closest friend”. In another tweet, he said; ”set up JPC, run Parliament, bring the truth out.”

The Congress chief wondered why the government was stalling discussions in Parliament. ”Is it not the responsibility of the government to run the House and address issues of national interest? he asked.

Mallikrajun said ”if intentions are clean, development will be right, why run away from debate, PM Saab?”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, meanwhile, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra would soon get a strong answer for his remarks, comparing Rahul Gandhi with Mir Zafar. ”We are also learning from them (BJP) how to give answers,” he said.

He said the BJP was worried that Rahul might again ask the PM about his relations with Adani. There was no JPC probe into the Adani issue and this was the reason why the BJP was creating a ruckus in Parliament.

According to Khera, criticising the government did not mean criticising the nation. ”Debate does not weaken democracy, rather it strengthens it. The government is doing this drama because they are trying to escape the Opposition’s questions.”