Kerala youth, who killed five family members, tries to end life in jail

Afan, 23, the sole accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, attempted suicide at Poojappura Central Jail on Sunday. He reportedly tried to hang himself in the prison using a dhoti left out to dry. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he remains on ventilator support in the intensive care unit.

The incident occurred soon after the police filed the first chargesheet in the mass murder case on Friday.

Advertisement

In a shocking incident, the 23-year-old on February 24 killed his brother, grandmother, girlfriend, uncle, and aunt and also attempted to hack his mother to death with a machete and a hammer, at three different places at Venjaramoodu in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

The victims were identified as Afan’s 13-year-old brother Afsan, his grandmother Salma Beevi (91), his uncle Abdul Latheef, his aunt Shahida, and his girlfriend Farsana. Police said all the victims bore fatal injuries from a hammer and sharp weapons, with the killings carried out in a similarly brutal fashion.His mother Shemi, survived the attack with severe injuries.

According to the police, the accused first murdered his grandmother at her Pangode home. He then reached the house of his paternal uncle Abdul Latheef (58) at SN Puram near Koonanvenga, some 16 km from Pangode, and murdered him and his wife Shahida Beevi (54).

Afan then returned home at Perumala near Pullampara, and attacked his mother, killed brother Afzan (14) and girlfriend Farshana (19). After committing the murders, he left the hammer at the house, took a bath, changed his clothes, and then went to the police station to surrender, according to the authorities.