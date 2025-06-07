Kerala woman, accused of marrying 10 men and duping them, arrested before latest wedding

A woman from Kerala who allegedly married ten men across different districts after posting online matrimonial advertisements has been arrested just before tying the knot with her latest target, a panchayat member from Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused, Reshma Chandrasekharan, a native of Kanjiramattom in Ernakulam and mother of a two-year-old girl, was arrested by the Aryanad police on Friday morning, moments before the wedding ceremony.

According to police, Reshma was about to enter the wedding venue when she was dramatically taken into custody based on a complaint filed by the groom. The man, a local panchayat member, had become suspicious of her behaviour and found documents indicating multiple previous marriages while checking her bag.

The groom told the police that he first connected with Reshma through a matrimonial website last month. They later met at a mall in Kottayam, where Reshma claimed she was adopted and that her adoptive mother was against her marriage and often harassed her. Moved by her story, the man agreed to marry her and scheduled the wedding for June 6.

Reshma arrived in Vempayam, Thiruvananthapuram, at 5 a.m. on Friday and stayed at a friend’s house arranged by the groom. However, her odd behavior raised suspicions. Upon inspecting her belongings, the groom discovered documents that suggested she had married another man just 45 days ago. He immediately reported the matter to the police.

Further investigations are underway to identify all the individuals Reshma allegedly deceived.