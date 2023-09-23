Kerala: Union Minister Muralidharan slams CPM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday came out heavily against the CPI-M leadership for their alleged attempt to justify the fraudsters who looted crores of rupees deposited by common people in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.

Speaking to media persons here, Muralidharan asked as to why senior CPI-M leader AC Moideen is skipping ED interrogation if he had done nothing wrong in the Karuvannur bank scam.

Stating that ED has not registered any false case against anyone and only thieves should be afraid of ED, Muralidharan warned that those who looted the life savings of the poor would not be spared.

He said the CPI-M’s attempts to portray the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam as harassment by the Central Government, would not have any takers in the state.

The Union Minister said that the Chief Minister has dubbed the ED investigation into the multi crore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam as an act of harassment by the Central Government.

“Keep such accusations to your-self. It is the poor who deposited their hard-earned money in the Cooperative Banks. After looting the poor people’s money, the Chief Minister, Ministers, and the party secretary are justifying it,” Muralidharan said.

Responding to CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan’s allegation that the ED sleuths manhandled Wadakkanchery Municipality councillor PV Aravindakshan and forced him to make a statement that he saw AC Moideen carrying a sack full of Indian currency notes, Muralidharan said: “He (MV Govindan) should not test the intelligence of the common people of Kerala like this.”

“The ED’s questioning and other procedures are recorded on camera. Those who have any doubts can approach the courts. Never think that the ED will run away in fear. No one, who is involved in the scam, will be spared,” the Union Minister said.

Speaking on the monthly-pay off allegation, he said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not yet been able to explain what services rendered by his daughter Veena’s company had the mining company CMRL made payment to it.

It is reported that the fraud of more than Rs 500 crore has taken place in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. Over 12,000 depositors are in distress.