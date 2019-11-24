Classmates of the girl, who died due to snakebite in the classroom at a government school in Wayanad, on Sunday alleged that they were threatened for giving a statement against the school authority on the incident. The threatening students are reportedly former students of the school.

The incident is of November 20, when a snake bites a girl, Shehala, to death in the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery.

“They alleged that we have been trained to talk against the school. No, it was not the case. Our friend and classmate died. We will stand strong in this case. We will stand with her family,” Nimisha, a classmate of Shehala told a TV channel.

Deceased girl’s father, Rajesh, too told the media that he was threatened by the school authority.

“Those claiming to be the former students threatened us that all the channels and media will leave this place after some time and we will be alone to face the consequence,” Rajesh told the media.

It was reported that the girl was not taken to the hospital immediately as the teacher present in the classroom asked her to stay in the classroom claiming it to be an injury due to nail stone or other objects.

The issue raged the people against the school authority and even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, also wrote a letter to Kerala CM asking him to address the situation.

The police have registered a case and state government had suspended three school officials, including Principal and Vice-Principal.

The local self-government ministry has issued an order to all the Panchayats to urgently complete all the pending repair and cleaning of schools in their jurisdiction.