Kerala serial blasts: What we know so far?

At lest one person, a lady, died and 36 others were injured after serial blasts at Kerala’s Kalamassery on Sunday, Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb said. According to eye-witnesses, three back-to-back explosions took place at a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meet of Christians at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The area has been cordoned off by security personnel and all roads leading to the blast site have been closed as anti-terror team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the spot to collect evidence. The nature of the blast is not known yet but the Central government has ordered an anti-terror probe after speaking to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Here is what we know so far on Kerala serial blasts:

Three back to back explosions targeted a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meet of Christians at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery. Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb said the a blast took place around 9:40 am at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 persons are undergoing treatment. There were more than 2,000 people taking part in the prayer meet. According to initial reports, one person was killed and more than two dozen others were injured. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered top state officials to reach the spot. He also said that Kerala DGP has also been sent to Ernakulam (Kalamassery) blast site. Vijayan said that they are treating it as a serious matter and more details will be out after investigation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to CM Vijayan and took stock of the situation. He has also directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to reach the spot for investigation. Meanwhile, Kerala health ministry has ordered medical staff to report to duties in view of the Kalamassery serial blasts. Earlier, Kerala LoP and state Congress president VD Satheesan said that 25 people are in hospital off which six are in the ICU. One lady, the Congress leader said, has died in the blasts. The intensity of the first blast was high, while the two other explosions were of a low intensity, comparatively, he said. A team of NIA’s forensic experts have reached the spot to collect evidence. It has not been confirmed if it was a targeted terror strike. The serial blasts took place a day after a Hamas officials virtually addressed a rally of pro-Palestine supporters In Kerala. The Hamas leader had reportedly called on the protesters to hit the streets and follow jihad in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

