Kerala rains: 23 dead, 11 NDRF teams deployed as MHA assures all help

As massive downpour pound Kerala triggering landslide and floods in which 23 people have died so far, the ministry of home affairs has been closely monitoring the critical situation and has assured all possible help to the state administration, ministry officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams and a rescue team each has been sent to Mallapuram, Alappuzha, Pathanamtritta, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kannur and two teams are carrying out rescue operations in Idukki, NDRF officials said.

The Indian Navy and Air force have also been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

More teams are on stand-by, the official added.

The 4 NDRF battalions located in the Arakkonam district are carrying out rescue and relief operation in the landslide-hit areas of Kokkayar in Idukki district and 33 persons including seven children have been evacuated from Vaipur in Rani Taluk in Pathanmthita district.

Koottickal in Kottayam district reported 14 deaths and eight died in Idukki with over a dozen still missing.