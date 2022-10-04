The Kerala Police on Tuesday refuted media reports that the NIA has handed over a report to the state police chief stating that 873 personnel of the Kerala police have links with the banned organization Popular Front of India(PFI).

In the official Facebook page, the state police said such reports are baseless.

“The news that the NIA has handed over a report to the state police chief that 873 personnel of the Kerala police have links with the banned organization Popular Front of India is baseless,” the post said.