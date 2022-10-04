Follow Us:
Kerala Police dismisses news of 873 its officials’ links with PFI as baseless

In the official Facebook page, the state police said such reports are baseless.

SNS | Thiruvananthapuram | October 4, 2022 9:28 pm

The Kerala Police on Tuesday refuted  media reports that the NIA has handed over a report to the state police chief  stating that 873 personnel of the Kerala police have links with the banned organization Popular Front of India(PFI).

“The news that the NIA has handed over a report to the state police chief that 873 personnel of the Kerala police have links with the banned organization Popular Front of India is baseless,” the post said.

