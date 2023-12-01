Kerala Police directed hotels not to use cooking gas during CM visit

The Kerala Police have issued a strange directive to the hotels functioning near the Aluva bus stand in connection with the Nava Kerala Sadas to be held there on December 7, 2023.

The police have directed the hotels near the Aluva bus stand not to cook food using cooking gas on the day of the arrival of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 7. The hotels and shops dealing in cooked food are, however, allowed to sell these as long as they cook it somewhere else.

Citing security reasons, the Aluva East police have issued a notice to this effect to all hotels and shops along the northern side of the bus stand where the Nava Kerala Sadas will be held on Thursday

Those working in nearby hotels and shops have been directed to obtain special ID cards from the police for the use on this day

Hotel owners and Shop owners have also been asked to submit two passport size photographs of their workers along with the copy of their ID proofs at the police station for issuing temporary ID cards. No worker without such a card will be allowed entry to the shop on the day.