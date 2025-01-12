Kerala Police book eight for gang rape of woman in Malappuram

The Kerala Police on Sunday booked eight persons at Areakode in the

Malappuram district on charges of gang rape of a 35-year-old woman

with mental disabilities. The incident came to light when the survivor

attempted suicide and revealed the ordeal to her brother when

subsequently questioned.

The abuse reportedly began in 2023 when the main accused, a

36-year-old distant relative, allegedly lured the survivor with

promises of a tour. He took her to multiple locations across Manjeri,

Areekode, and Wayanad, where she was repeatedly assaulted by him,

other distant relatives and the woman’s neighbours.

The suspects allegedly used threats and deceit to coerce the survivor

into sexual acts. The accused also stole 15 sovereigns of gold

jewellery from the survivor and allegedly attempted to intimidate the

family into withdrawing their complaint. However, the family has

resolved to proceed with legal action despite the pressure. The

Areakode Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the

case. A special investigation team led by Kondotty Deputy

Superintendent of Police will investigate the case.

According to the FIRs, the abuse occurred at multiple locations in

Malappuram and Wayanad. The first incident took place in February 2023

when the primary accused and another individual took the woman on a

trip to Manjeri, Malappuram. She was then taken to a lodge in

Areacode, where she was assaulted.Two months later, the woman was

taken to another lodge in Mananthavady, Wayanad, and abused.

Subsequently, the primary accused allegedly handed her over to other

individuals at a lodge in Valluvambram, Malappuram, leading to further

exploitation.

This is the second instance of shocking sexual assault to come out of

Kerala in the last few days. Earlier on Friday,a deeply disturbing

incident of an 18-year-old Dalit girl being subjected to sexual

assault by more than 60 people over the past five years in Kerala’s

Pathanamthitta came to light.