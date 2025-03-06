ED raids SDPI offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram

As part of the nationwide crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram.

According to sources, ED officials from New Delhi and Chennai conducted the raids, with assistance from the ED’s Kochi unit. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel provided security to the raiding team. The ED seized several registers, booklets, and bank documents during the search. Sources said the raids will continue on Friday as well.

Advertisement

The ED conducted searches at SDPI offices in different locations across 10 states, including Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram in Kerala, Bengaluru, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Thane, Chennai, Pakur in Jharkhand, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Jaipur on Thursday. The raids come just days after the ED arrested SDPI national president M K Faizy in connection with a money laundering case.

Advertisement

The ED filed a case against Faizy under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2023. The agency alleged that SDPI received funds from the Popular Front of India (PFI) through illegal channels from both domestic and foreign sources. These funds were used for various political activities. The ED claims that the SDPI is linked to the PFI, which was banned by the Union government in September 2022 for alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities.