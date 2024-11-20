Kerala: Palakkad records 70.01 pc voter turnout

The Palakkad assembly constituency, which witnessed a high voltage campaign, recorded a voter turnout of 70.01 per cent on Wednesday

With polling officially ending at 6 pm, certain booths in Palakkad witnessed queues of voters still waiting to cast their votes.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Palakakad recorded 73.83 per cent voter turnout. The polls, which began at a slow pace in the morning , picked up in the afternoon.

The fact that the polling percentage does not increase according to the enthusiasm seen among the ranks distorts the calculations of the fronts.

The voting was generally peaceful, however, there was a conflict at booth number 48 in Vennakkara, Palakkad.

The BJP and LDF workers protested here, alleging that UDF’s congress candidate Rahul Makkoottathil, who came to the booth, asked for votes for him inside the booth.

Though there are 10 candidates in the fray, the key contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil (Congress-led UDF), C Krishnakumar (BJP-led NDA), and P Sarin (CPI(M)-led LDF).

The by-election was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned as MLA of the constituency following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara during the General Elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, UDF Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the seat by defeating E Sreedharan of the BJP with a margin of 3859 votes.