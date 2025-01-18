Kerala opposition leader criticizes Govt over distillery nod amid allegations of corruption

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Saturday, intensified his criticism of the LDF government for granting permission to the Oasis Group of Companies to establish a distillery unit in Kanjikode, Palakkad.

Speaking to media personnel in Kochi, Satheesan alleged that the state government had approved the Oasis Group, a company embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy scam, to start a brewery in Palakkad district.

Advertisement

He pointed out that several individuals associated with the company had been arrested in connection with the scam. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing protests in Punjab against the company over allegations of groundwater depletion.

Advertisement

“The owner of this company has been arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor case. A case has also been registered against the company in Punjab for groundwater pollution and improper waste disposal. Despite this, the state excise minister is praising the company,” Satheesan remarked.

Satheesan further accused the company of contaminating groundwater within a 4-kilometer radius and disposing of industrial waste into boreholes, thereby polluting underground water sources. He questioned how such a company was granted permission to operate in Kerala.

He also called on State Excise Minister MB Rajesh to respond to corruption allegations surrounding the approval of the distillery. Satheesan criticized the minister for allegedly diverting attention by claiming an imaginary rift between him and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

“Minister Rajesh is attempting to create the impression of a feud between me and Ramesh Chennithala. However, there is no such difference,” Satheesan clarified.

Satheesan also accused Rajesh of endangering the drinking water needs of Palakkad district by supporting the Oasis Group.

He questioned why the government conducted secretive discussions with the company and excluded other stakeholders from the process.

Responding to the allegations, M.B. Rajesh dismissed them as politically motivated. On Friday, he accused both VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala of competing with each other to level charges for political gain and internal party advantage.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran also criticized the decision, accusing the government of violating its 2016 manifesto promises on liquor policy.

“The agreement with a company involved in the Delhi liquor policy corruption scandal erodes the government’s credibility. Granting approval for the brewery without adhering to tender criteria amounts to corruption,” Surendran stated.

Surendran accused the LDF government of surrendering to the liquor lobby and abandoning its promises to reduce alcohol availability, promote prohibition, and raise public awareness about the adverse effects of liquor.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet decided to grant permission to Oasis Commercial Private Limited to establish an ethanol plant, multi-feed distillation unit, Indian-made foreign liquor bottling unit, brewery, malt spirit plant, and brandy/winery plant in Kanjikode, Palakkad district.