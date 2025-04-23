Kerala LoP slams attempts at communalisation of Pahalgam terror attack

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan strongly criticized those who are trying to communalize the situation following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the tendency of portraying an entire religious community as extremists based on the acts of individuals cannot be agreed with.

Stating that communalism has now reached to a point where even pure water sets on fire, Satheesan asked whether one can blame the entire Hindu community based on the Gujarat riots. “If a person from any religious group commits violence, it is never right to propagate that the entire religious group is terrorist. We do not agree with that at any time,” he said.

Satheesan urged the Central government to investigate the terror attack and find out which organization was behind it, and who did it. “The Central government should investigate and find out who was behind the attack,whether it was an organization operating in India or an organization operating in Pakistan, whether the Pakistani government was involved, whether ISIS was behind the attack,” he said.