Kerala: News channel’s cameraman killed in elephant attack in Palakkad

In a tragic incident, a cameraman of a leading Malayalam news channel was killed in a wild elephant attack. He was shooting the movement of a herd of wild elephants near Malampuzha in Palakkad district on Wednesday.

A V Mukesh, 34, working with Mathrubhumi News, was shooting the herd of wild elephants crossing a river near a place between Malambuzha and Kanjikode in Palakkad. He was immediately rushed to Palakkad District Hospital but his life could not be saved.

Though the reporter and the driver of the vehicle could manage to run away to safety, Mukesh was attacked and seriously injured by a jumbo.

Mukesh was a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district and the son of the late Unni and Devi. He is survived by his wife Tisha.

Mukesh has published more than 100 articles on Mathrubhumi.com, as part of a column titled ‘Athijeevanam,’ in which he depicted the lives of marginalised people.